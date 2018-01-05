DoE to propose up to 3-year FiT extension for biomass, river hydro

THE Department of Energy (DoE) has drafted a circular that will call for the extension of the feed-in-tariff (FiT) for biomass and run-of-river projects, giving developers a chance to finish their stalled plant construction and avail of the guaranteed rate for their energy output for 20 years.

“We’re looking at three years or until the capacity limit is reached for run-of-river hydro or biomass,” Energy Undersecretary Felix Wiliam B. Fuentebella told reporters, without giving details on when the proposal will come into force.

“There is a draft circular for the extension for three years [for both technologies], whichever comes first — capacity or date,” he added.

Mr. Fuentebella was referring to the installation target of 250 megawatts (MW) for both biomass or small hydro, which was set by the previous administration but was not fully subscribed by the end-2017 deadline.

This time, he said the extension’s deadline would be the full subscription of the installation target or three years, whichever comes first.

Based on the latest DoE data, only five run-of-river hydro projects with a total capacity of 34.60 MW were awarded by the department certificates of endorsement to the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) for FiT eligibility as of November, leaving a balance of 215.4 MW out of the 250-MW target.

The DoE has no update on the five potential projects with a capacity of 82.7 MW that it expected to make it by the Dec. 2017 deadline.

The ERC set a FiT rate of P5.90 per kWh for run-of-river hydro. All five projects qualified for that rate. The rate has been degressed in 2017 to P5.8705 per kWh as called for by the FiT rules.

For biomass projects, 19 projects with a total capacity of 138.61 MW were awarded certificates of eligibility as of November, or a balance of 111.39 MW from the 250-MW target. Only one more project with a capacity of 2.6 MW was expected to receive the certificate by end-2017.

Of the 19 projects endorsed to the ERC, 15 qualified for the P6.63 per kWh rate for the first round, while four qualified for the P6.5969-degressed rate for 2017.

The FiT system offers a fixed rate for the electricity produced by developers of solar, wind, biomass, ocean energy and run-of-river hydro power plants to encourage investments in emerging renewable energy technologies. The first projects to be completed under a prescribed power installation target are awarded the guaranteed FiT for 20 years.

Consumers who are supplied with power through the distribution or transmission network share in the cost of the FiT scheme in part through a uniform charge per kilowatt-hour that appears in their monthly electricity bill as “FiT-allowance.”

National Renewable Energy Board (NREB), which advises the DoE about the direction for renewables, earlier recommended a FiT extension for biomass and run-of-river hydro. Both solar and wind have been fully subscribed. Ocean energy remains a nascent technology. — Victor V. Saulon