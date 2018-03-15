DoE sees over 8,600 MW of new capacity by 2025

By Victor V. Saulon

Sub-Editor

THE Energy department expects 8,618.36 megawatts (MW) of power generating capacity to be added to the power grid between January 2018 and the end of 2025, majority of which will come from coal-fired power plants.

The estimate was contained in the department’s assessment of committed projects as of December 2017.

The Department of Energy expects Luzon to account for about 75.5% of the new capacity from committed projects, or those that have reported financial closing and are in various stages of development and securing permits.

The Visayas and Mindanao are expected to account for 9% and 15.5%, respectively.

Coal will remain the dominant source of power with an expected addition of 6,325 MW. Hydroelectric power is a distant second with 1,133.5 MW, followed by biomass with 240.46 MW.

Despite the vaunted abundance of solar power, it is expected to account for only 92.86 MW of future capacity. New wind capacity was at zero in the DoE’s latest report.

Natural gas-fired power plants are expected to contribute 650 MW, while geothermal plants are seen to provide 93 MW.

The earliest to come online is Pagbilao Energy Corp.’s 420 MW coal-fired power plant in Quezon province. The power plant had its testing and commissioning set for August 2017, with target commercial operation date in January.

Among the big power plants to become operational this year is the 300-MW phase two of SMC Consolidated Power Corp.’s Limay power plant project in Bataan province.

Energy World Corp.’s 650-MW, three-unit combined cycle gas-fired power plant is expected to undergo testing and commissioning between June and December this year.

As of end-2017, the Philippines had a total installed capacity of 22,728 MW, of which coal accounted for 35.4%.

Coal-fired power plants had a total installed capacity of 8,049 MW. Renewable energy sources followed closely at 7,079 MW or 31.1% of the total, although taken individually only hydroelectric power plants posted a double-digit share of the total at 16% or 3,627 MW.

Oil-based energy sources made up 18.3% of the dependable capacity at 4,153 MW. Natural gas had a share of 15.2% or 3,447 MW as of end-2017.

The latest DoE data show coal power plants’ share to have expanded from 34.6% in 2016. The share of oil-based plants also increased from 16.9%, the DoE report for 2016 shows. The country imports most of its oil and coal requirements.

In contrast, the share of renewables contracted from 32.5%, while that of natural gas also declined from 16%.