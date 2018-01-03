DoH-accredited clinics, recruitment agencies warned vs online scheme victimizing OFWs

A NONGOVERNMENT organization that specializes in labor migration warned medical clinics and recruitment agencies catering to OFWs not to fall for a dubious scheme hatched allegedly by the GCC Ministry of Health, which imposes a $10 online registration fee for every Middle East-bound OFW applicant. “This online registration scheme appears to be a multimillion-peso scam targeting our OFWs. No one in the Philippines was consulted and we also don’t know who will benefit from these new fees being collected and arbitrarily imposed on our OFWs,” Susan Ople, head of the Blas F. Ople Policy Center said. The Website can be found via: www.gcchmc.org. — News5/interaksyon.com
