DoJ orders NBI probe of Manila Pavilion fire

JUSTICE SECRETARY Vitaliano N. Aguirre II on Tuesday, March 20, issued an order authorizing the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct a probe and case buildup on the Manila Pavilion Hotel fire incident last Sunday to determine whether or not there was criminal, civil, or administrative culpability by any government agency and the owners and employees of the hotel. Five employees at the casino, owned and operated by state regulator Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., died in the blaze that took fire fighters more than 24 hours to put out. — Dane Angelo M. Enerio