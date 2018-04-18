DoJ says murder case vs cops unaffected by change of jurisdiction

JUSTICE SECRETARY Menardo I. Guevarra on Wednesday gave assurance that the murder case against the two police officers accused of killing teenagers Carl Angelo Arnaiz and Reynaldo de Guzman will not be dropped over an issue on jurisdiction.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) on April 10 filed a motion before the Caloocan Regional Trial Court Branch 122 to withdraw their murder charges against police officers Ricky Arquilita and Jeffrey Perez after it was revealed by witness Joe Daniels that Mr. Arnaiz was killed in Navotas City, not in Caloocan City, to the dismay of presiding judge Georgina D. Hidalgo.

When sought for comment on the issue of jurisdiction, Mr. Guevarra said, “Any dismissal based on lack of territorial jurisdiction is without prejudice to the re-filing of the case before the prosecutor’s office.”

He added, “It’s just a territorial jurisdiction issue that does not affect the merits of the case” and that he “will look into the matter more closely.”

According to police reports, Mr. de Guzman was found dead bearing multiple stab wounds in Nueva Ecija after being seen last with Mr. Arnaiz, who was killed in a shootout with police on August 18 for theft.

Both teenagers were allegedly in possession of illegal drugs.

Mr. Daniels, however, claimed Mr. Arnaiz was shot by policemen while on his knees.

The DoJ insisted the separate charges for torture and planting of evidence against the policemen initially submitted before the Caloocan court are still under Ms. Hidalgo’s jurisdiction.

Ms. Hidalgo gave the DoJ until April 20 to submit a comment on the policemen’s opposition to the motion. — Dane Angelo M. Enerio