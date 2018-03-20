DoJ suggested Napoles witness protection entry

JUSTICE SECRETARY Vitaliano N. Aguirre II confirmed in a press conference on Tuesday that the Department of Justice (DoJ) recommended the entry of alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet L. Napoles into its Witness Protection Program (WPP).

“Sabi namin file mo lang ’yan, bahala na Sandiganbayan,” Mr. Aguirre told reporters in Malacañang. (We said file it, the Sandiganbayan will decide on it.)

“Napoles’ lawyers informed us that she is now ready to tell all and execute an affidavit regarding the (2013) pork barrel scam. We accepted it and agreed to put her in WPP,” Mr. Aguirre said, explaining the DoJ’s move in her behalf.

The decision to place Ms. Napoles — the alleged mastermind of a scandal that saw the misuse of an estimated P10 billion worth of government funds — under the DoJ’s WPP was not disclosed until last Friday, March 16, despite her admission into the program as early as Feb. 27.

The Justice chief added: “I told her lawyers to get Janet out of Taguig jail and file the appropriate motion before the divisions in Sandiganbayan. Ang gusto niya kasi… (Ms. Napoles’ lawyer, Stephen David, wanted) another opinion (that, since) you are covered by WPP, that Napoles can be taken out already of the Taguig detention cell because there’s a threat to her life, and be put in a safe house outside Taguig.”

“’Di ako pumayag sa (I did not agree with) lawyer David….We need order from Sandiganbayan. The lawyer (Mr. David) asked the Executive Secretary (Salvador C. Medialdea) kung pwedeng baliktarin ’yung akin (if what I decided could be overturned), but Medialdea’s opinion is the same as mine.”

“I have an open mind. Pwede naman ako ang mali, siya ang tama.” (I can be wrong and he could be right.)

Mr. Aguirre also explained that the appointment with Mr. Medialdea “two or three weeks ago, I can’t remember,” was sought by Mr. David, adding that “malimit iyan dito sa Palasyo (he’s in the Palace a lot).”

For his part, Mr. Medialdea in a statement denied giving legal advice to Mr. David, as the latter disclosed to the Sandiganbayan on Monday.

“Why would I give a legal advice to a lawyer for his client? If I were his client I will fire him,” Mr. Medialdea said in his statement.

Mr. Aguirre, in his press briefing, said of Mr. Medialdea’s communication with Mr. David: “It’s not a legal advice. It’s an opinion.”

Senator Grace Poe-Llamanzares in her statement said: “How can Janet Lim Napoles NOT appear as most guilty when she has been identified as the ‘pork barrel queen’? The pieces of evidence against her even led to the indictment and detention of several high-profile public officials.”

“Tinamad na naman ba ang prosekusyon sa pagkalap ng mga ebidensya?” she also said. “Bakit kailangang bigyan ng special treatment ang isang tao?” (Has the prosecution become lazy once again in gathering evidence?…Why give special treatment to this one person?).

The opposition Liberal Party in its statement said in part “the government must pursue (Ms. Napoles’) criminal prosecution, instead of using the people’s money to give her refuge and protection through the Witness Protection Program.” — Dane Angelo M. Enerio with Arjay L. Balinbin