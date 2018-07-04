DoJ vows to assist probe in Cebu ex-prosecutor’s slay

JUSTICE SECRETARY Menardo I. Guevarra on Tuesday said his department is “ready to assist the police” in solving the murder of Cebu lawyer and former state prosecutor Salvador Soliman. “We at the DoJ (Department of Justice) are saddened by his tragic death,” Mr. Guevarra told reporters in a text message. Mr. Soliman and his wife, Verose, were shot on Monday afternoon by two still unidentified gunmen inside their home in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, according to a report from The Freeman on Tuesday morning. Both were brought to a hospital but Mr. Soliman was reported to have died from a bullet wound to the head while Ms. Soliman was in critical condition as of writing. Mr. Guevarra, however, said, ”I don’t think the murder had anything to do with his duties when he was still a prosecutor 20 years ago,” pointing out that Mr. Soliman retired from the DoJ in 1998. — Dane Angelo M. Enerio