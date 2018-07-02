DoLE chief: Eight wage boards have submitted recommendations

“EIGHT REGIONS” have already submitted their recommendations for an increase in their minimum wage rates, Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello told reporters on Monday.

Mr. Bello declined to name all regions but mentioned leading economic region Central Luzon (Region 3), which he said, “Magiincrease sila ng another (P)20.” (They want to increase by another P20.)

He also said the highest recommendation was from Region 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula), which recommended a P56 increase in their minimum wage.

Region 3 last raised its wages by P16 on May 1, 2017, a check with the website of the National Wages and Productivity Commission showed.

Last month, Mr. Bello said all regional wage boards will submit their wage recommendations by the end of June, last weekend, to July 15, two weeks from this reporting.

Mr. Bello said further, “May mga mas mataas sa P20 (Others are higher than P20).”

When asked when the eight regional boards could issue their wage orders, Mr. Bello said “Pag nakuha na ang lahat (When we get recommendations of all the other regional wage boards).” — Gillian M. Cortez