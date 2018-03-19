Dominguez urges LGUs to tap climate change project funds

THE Department of Finance (DoF) has advised local government units (LGUs) to tap its funding programs for climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction.

These programs include the People’s Survival Fund (PSF) and the Municipal Development Fund (MDF) administered by the DoF’s Municipal Development Fund Office (MDFO).

“The first one is a grant that we provide for climate change adaptation, so these are protection of shorelines, in case there are higher tides due to the adverse effects of climate change. We can also fund solar electricity and water projects and projects sort for building shelters for emergencies,” Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III told Eastern Samar mayors present during his visit to the municipality of Guiuan last week.

“We also have the MDFO which provides long-term and low-cost loans for municipalities to build public markets, water systems, roads as well as also municipal halls. We are very open to that and it’s our office that manages these funds,” he added.

The PSF’s funding is P1 billion each year, on top of the annual appropriations allocated to LGUs for climate change related programs and projects.

Among the activities eligible for funding by the PSF are projects covering water resource management, land management, agriculture and fisheries, and health. Other activities include guarantees for the risk insurance needs of farmers, agricultural workers and other stakeholders.

On March 7, Mr. Dominguez led the signing ceremony in Manila for the financing agreements with LGUs selected as the initial beneficiaries of the PSF.

These initial LGU-beneficiaries are Lanuza, Surigao del Sur; Del Carmen, Surigao del Norte; San Francisco, Camotes Island, Cebu and Gerona, Tarlac.

The MDFO, meanwhile, administers the MDF, a special revolving fund that was established for relending to LGUs allowing them to access cash sourced from both local and foreign sources for the implementation of their respective development projects.

Mr. Dominguez, along with US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim and Eastern Samar Representative Ben Evardone, were in Guiuan to visit the Secondary National Roads Development Project (SNRDP) that was funded through grant by the United States through the Millennium Challenge Corp. (MCC). — Elijah Joseph C. Tubayan