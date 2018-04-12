Donnie Nietes moves up to super flyweight class

LONGTIME flyweight top dog Donnie “Ahas” Nietes is climbing to super flyweight to take on new challenges and see his dream of being a four-division world champion through.

In an announcement shared to members of sports media yesterday, Mr. Nietes, who is undefeated in more than a decade that has made him the longest-reigning Filipino world champion, said he has decided to give up his International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight belt to give himself a chance to climb a weight division up and chart a new path.

“Today, I have made my decision to move up to 115 and vacate my IBF flyweight world title, this is the challenge I have been waiting for. To go up in weight is never easy but this is my dream to become a four-division world champion and to fight all the big names at super flyweight,” Mr. Nietes (41-1-4) said in a statement.

“I would like to sincerely thank the IBF for giving me the opportunity to be a world champion of their organization and the WBO (World Boxing Organization) for putting me now as the #1 contender to fight for the vacant WBO Super flyweight title,” added the long-time champion, who has been a minimumweight, light flyweight and flyweight champion in his great professional boxing career.

It is a decision supported by his handlers, saying they are behind Mr. Nietes all the way.

“Donnie Nietes will fight for the WBO vacant World Super flyweight title soon. We are looking forward to making the biggest fights for Donnie in the next couple of years. He is an epitome of what a great and humble athlete should be. He deserves all the success he has now,” Michael Aldeguer, president and CEO of ALA Promotions International, in a separate statement.

Mr. Nietes, 35, and a Negros Occidental native, impressively won in his last fight in February in the United States, beating Juan Carlos Reveco of Argentina by technical knockout in the seventh round to retain his IBF belt. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo