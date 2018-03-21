DoT-6 to pilot ‘market tourism’ in Guimaras 

THE ALIBHON Public Market in Jordan, the capital of Guimaras, has been set as pilot site for the Department of Tourism-Western Visayas’ (DoT-6) new “market tourism” project. “We will promote the market as among the stops in the itinerary of tour groups and even individual travelers to the island. Every time they go to Guimaras, they should not miss the market,” DoT-6 Regional Director Helen J. Catalba announced. The market tourism program will be launched on May 21, in time for the Manggahan Festival. Guimaras, an island province, is known for its mangoes. Ms. Catalbas said the municipal government of Jordan will provide a P22-million fund for the rehabilitation and improvement of the market’s facilities. Jordan town will also expand its traditional weekly market day to two days, Wednesdays and Sundays. “It used to have only one market day, which is every Sunday. It is the custom of Filipino and even foreign tourists, researchers, and writers to visit public markets if they want to know the culture of a place,” Ms. Catalbas said. DoT-6 has identified 20 markets around the region for the market tourism program. The areas were identified based on accessibility, abundance of agricultural produce, and peace and order situation. — Louine Hope U. Conserva