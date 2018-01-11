DoT, DENR chiefs conduct aerial survey over Boracay

THE DEPARTMENT of Tourism (DoT) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) have embarked on a joint effort to save Boracay island. DoT Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo and DENR Secretary Roy A. Cimatu took off on an aerial survey of the world-renowned island and later presided over a meeting, including the island’s tourism stakeholders, to address pressing concerns on offshore pollution brought about by waste disposal. She said a list of over 100 establishment violators will be disclosed soon while Mr. Cimatu vowed to conduct an individual inspection of their sewer facilities. Mr. Cimatu, for his part, said he has called the attention of Malay Mayor Ciceron Cawaling regarding the worsening garbage problem. Mr. Cawaling, along with Aklan Governor Florencio Miraflores, have urged the Duterte administration to provide more funds. “We appeal to both Secretaries to adopt Boracay,” Mr. Miraflores urged the visiting Cabinet officials. Ms. Teo and Mr. Cimatu disclosed that an executive order ill be submitted to President Rodrigo R. Duterte to address the problems besetting Boracay.
