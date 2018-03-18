DoT-Western Visayas to slow down Boracay promotion, reduce flights

THE Department of Tourism-Western Visayas office (DoT-6) has clarified that Boracay Island in Malay, Aklan will not be totally closed to tourists even as the national government pushes through with its rehabilitation plan.

DoT-6 regional director Helen J. Catalbas said in an interview that they will only slow down their promotion and marketing campaign on the island and reduce airline flights to the airport in Caticlan and Kalibo.

“We will soften our marketing and put gaps to the 24-hour nonstop flights,” Ms. Catalbas said. “If you close it on a whole scale, it is not feasible. And I think that is not the intention of the DoT,” she added, noting that they cannot stop people from coming to Boracay, especially those who have already booked their tickets and hotels in advance.

At the same time, the DoT official said that establishments found to be operating without permits and violating laws would definitely be shut down. Ms. Catalbas said they have yet to estimate the potential economic loss due to the partial closure, but said it is a necessary move towards the island’s sustainability. “It goes beyond the monetary side because that is for the long term. If this drastic move will not be done, Boracay will not last for 10 years. It’s bursting to the seams,” she said.

BEYOND BORACAY

Meanwhile, the DoT-6 is looking at intensifying the marketing campaign for other destinations in the region, particularly northern Antique, Iloilo City, and Silay City in Negros Occidental as cruise ship destinations. “There is more to Western Visayas than Boracay Island,” Ms. Catalbas said, “We are ready for the world depending on the market that we are going to identify and match with what we already have. Our other destinations need not be like Boracay.” Catalbas said the beaches and resorts in northern Iloilo could also be alternatives while northern Antique could be a site for nature and adventure trips. — Louine Hope U. Conserva