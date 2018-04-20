DOTr MRT-3 completes weight-testing of Dalian trains

The Department of Transportation – Metro Rail Transit-3 (DOTr MRT-3) has completed on Thursday, April 19, the weight testing of Dalian trains at the MRT-3 depot.

The completion of weight testing, which was preceded by a series of steps including equipment installation, calibration, weighing of empty trains, and loading of weights, was witnessed by representatives from TUV Rheinland, members of MRT-3’s Joint ADB-Australia Aid Advisory Panel, and DOTr-MRT-3 management.

Usec. Batan clarified that the DOTr MRT-3 Management will only know if the 48 Light Rail Vehicles (LRVs) can be used after the consolidation of reports of the entire audit process, which will be provided and submitted by TUV Rheinland, the independent consultant auditing the trains.

TUV Rheinland recommended the weight-testing in Manila after the previous project team that handled the procurement and delivery of the cars failed to attend and witness the weight-testing done in Dalian, China in 2015.

DOTr MRT-3 is expecting TUV Rheinland to finish and submit its comprehensive and complete report on the audit of Dalian trains in one- to two weeks. — Patrizia Paola C. Marcelo