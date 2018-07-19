DoTr to roll out more than 200 modern jeepneys tomorrow

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) is set to roll out more than 200 modernized public utility jeepneys (PUJ) in Ermita, Manila tomorrow, July 20.

“Over 200 modern public utility jeepney (PUJ) units will be readily available for dispatch to operators with franchises validated by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB),” the department said in a statement on Thursday, July 19.

It added, Classes 1, 2 and 3 of the modern PUJs will be distributed. Class 1 has a maximum capacity of 22 passengers, Class 2 has the same number and will allow standing passengers, and Class 3 has a sitting capacity for more than 22 passengers. — Denise A. Valdez