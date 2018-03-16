DoTr unveils expanded Tacloban airport terminal

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) on Friday, March 16, inaugurated the expanded passenger terminal building (PTB) of the Daniel Z. Romualdez Airport in Tacloban City.

The current expansion increased the total floor area of the PTB to 1,100 square meters and added 275 seats to the departure area, to a total of 635 seats from 360 seats before the extension.

The project was implemented to address the growing demand for space in the airport. Included in the project are the expansion of the check-in and pre-departure areas. The project was funded through the CAAP Infrastructure Project from 2016, with an approved budget of P20 million and a contract amount of P17.33 million.

Ongoing since October 2017 are the construction of asphalt overlays, a newly designed parking area, shore protection, and site development for the new terminal area that includes a one-kilometer perimeter fence.

DoTr Secretary Arthur P. Tugade said these improvements will be completed by January next year. — Patrizia Paola C. Marcelo