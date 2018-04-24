DPWH, JICA to work on Davao flooding solution

THE DEPARTMENT of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has inked a deal with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for a feasibility study and master plan on flood control and drainage in Davao City. “The project aims to enhance the river basin and improve drainage system in Davao City in accordance with JICA’s Environmental and Social Considerations,” DPWH said in a statement released Tuesday, April 24. The study is expected to be completed in 24 months, which will then be used for implementing projects that would address the flooding problem in the city. — Denise A. Valdez