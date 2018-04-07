Drug suspect motions to separate charges against him from Espinosa et al.

By Minde Nyl R. Dela Cruz

ALLEGED drug lord Peter Go Lim asked the Department of Justice (DoJ) to separate his drug charges from that against his co-accused Peter Co, Rolan “Kerwin” Espinosa, and Lovely Impal.

A six-page ad cautelam motion for separate preliminary investigation filed by Mr. Lim through lawyer Magilyn T. Loja last April 5 stated that, based on the affidavit of witness Marcelo L. Adorco, the “alleged transactions between: (a) Kerwin and Co/Impal, on one hand; and (b) Kerwin and ‘Peter Lim,’ on the other hand, are separate, distinct and totally unrelated.”

Mr. Lim also noted Mr. Adorco’s claim that the alleged transactions between Messrs. Espinosa and Co and Ms. Impal took place on Feb. 13, 2013. Separate transactions also purportedly took place from 2013 to 2015 at SM Hypermarket in Makati City.

On the other hand, the alleged transactions between Messrs. Espinosa and Lim took place on Feb. 16, 2013 and on different occasions between 2014 to 2015 at Cash and Carry, also in Makati City, according to Mr. Adorco.

“Necessarily, the pieces of evidence that may be presented to prove the ‘Kerwin-Peter Co drug transactions’ are irrelevant and immaterial in proving the alleged ‘Kerwin-Peter Lim transactions,’ which supposedly occurred on different dates and locations,” the motion read.

“From the foregoing, it is clear that a separate preliminary investigation against Mr. Lim will spare him from prejudice and confusion arising from muddled issues, unrelated testimonies and irrelevant and immaterial pieces of evidence,” the motion added.

Mr. Lim also said a separate investigation on his case “will likewise uphold Mr. Lim’s right to the speedy disposition of his case.”

Mr. Lim and his co-respondents’ cases were earlier dropped by the DoJ due to “inconsistencies and contradictions” in Mr. Adorco’s statements. The case then became subject to review under a different prosecution panel.

Mr. Lim, a businessman, was linked to drugs by his “kumpare,” President Rodrigo R. Duterte.