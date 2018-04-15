DTI-9 urges entrepreneurs to grow their businesses for more jobs

THE ZAMBOANGANA Peninsula regional office of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI-9) has urged entrepreneurs, as well as potential entrepreneurs, to maximize the use of the Negosyo Centers to grow their businesses and be able to help open more job opportunities. “The more of us are engaged in business, the better not just for you but for the economy. If there are businesses, then there are employment which provides income to people, income that will, in turn, lead to vibrant economic activities in our area”, said Sitti Amina M. Jain, DTI regional director, during late last week’s inauguration of the two new Negosyo Centers in the municipalities of Sergio Osmeña and Jose Dalman, both in Zamboanga del Norte. The “Negosyo Centers, she said, “is for all of you and use it to the fullest.” There are currently 42 centers in the region. — Albert F. Arcilla