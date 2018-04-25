DTI identifies programs that will help workers affected by Boracay closure

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) once again assured that it has identified initiatives to cushion the impact to workers and entrepreneurs of the island’s shutdown slated Thursday, April 26.

DTI Regional Operations Group Undersecretary Zenaida Maglaya said the agency will assist affected workers and displaced micro, small and medium entrepreneurs to lessen the impact of the six-month closure order of Boracay Island in Malay, Aklan.

“We recognize the importance of Boracay Island to our local entrepreneurs there. However, we would also like to ensure that the island maintain its pristine condition, which is why we have identified programs that will help local entrepreneurs,” Ms. Maglaya was quoted in a Wednesday statement. — Janina C. Lim