DTI says reforms to improve investment climate

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said reforms being carried out by the government are expected to improve the investment climate in the Philippines, and invited large economies to help developing countries expand their trade.

In a statement on Monday, Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon M. Lopez issued the call for “global inclusiveness” during the ASEAN-Australia CEO panel discussion in Sydney on March 17.

“Major economies should help the developing ones, pouring in more trade transactions into ASEAN,” he was quoted as saying.

During the forum, Mr. Lopez said that the government is focusing on innovations with immediate application to improving the private sector’s competitiveness.

“The academe is being tapped to support this initiative in order to guide policy development, ensuring that research is used practically used to support industry competitiveness,” he added.

Mr. Lopez noted the country’s efforts to reform the public utilities and retail trade sectors.

His pitch to the CEOs also touched on the Philippine tax reforms which lowered rates paid by individual taxpayers with a view to improving consumption, as well as the rapid expansion in infrastructure spending. — Janina C. Lim