DTI starts probe of substandard rebar sold in Central Luzon

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) started on Monday an investigation to verify reports of the sale of substandard rebar in Central Luzon.

In a mobile message replying to a question on his proposed response to the steel industry’s request for an investigation, Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon M. Lopez said the agency started the probe yesterday.

The call for an “immediate” audit was made by the Philippine Iron and Steel Institute (PISI), an industry association, which said its own investigation consisted of random purchases from hardware stores in the region. It said the rebar it purchased failed to meet Philippine National Standards.

The group found faults like underweight products and diameters that did not meet PNS specifications.

The steel industry group also urged the DTI to charge manufacturers and hardware store owners for the distribution of substandard rebar. — Janina C. Lim