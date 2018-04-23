DTI to seek P300 million to aid businesses affected by six-month Boracay shutdown

THE Trade department said it will seek P300 million from the Boracay rehabilitation fund to aid businesses that will be affected by the resort island’s closure.

Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez said the department will deploy the funding to help displaced businesses pursue tourism opportunities in other markets.

Pending the P300-million funding, the DTI will provide an initial P50 million from its lending program, the Pondo sa Pagbabago at Pag-asenso (P3).

The program, managed by the Small Business Corp., is a microfinance initiative targeted at micro, small and medium enterprises.

Boracay will be closed for six months, effective April 26, to allow the government to rehabilitate the island and crack down on violators of environmental rules as well as those who built structures without authorization. — Janina C. Lim