DTI to sign UAE market-access deal for halal products

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is set to sign a deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which will allow easier access to Philippine halal products, especially those produced by micro, small, and medium-scale entrepreneurs.

In a statement, the DTI said its Philippine Accreditation Bureau (PAB) will be signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UAE’s Emirates Authority For Standardization And Metrology next week

“The signing of the MoU is expected to support the country’s bid to boost halal exports to UAE,” the DTI said.

Once the MoU is signed, PAB-accredited halal certifying bodies will automatically recognized in the UAE, facilitating entry into the UAE market at lower cost. The deal is expected to particularly benefit the MSMEs facing difficulties in meeting certification requirements.

The DTI recently released a road map which hopes to streamline the halal certification process.

The global market for products compliant with Islamic dietary and animal-slaughter rules is estimated at $2.6 trillion. The DTI targets halal exports of $1.4 billion in 2018, nearly double 2017 levels.

The government has been launching a series of workshops to help promote opportunities in the global market for halal while arriving at agreements with Muslim states for market access.

Republic Act 10817 or the Philippine Halal Export Development and Promotion Act of 2016 requires the DTI to explore ways to fill global demand for quality halal products and services. — Janina C. Lim