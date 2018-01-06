Duterte accepts son’s resignation as Davao vice-mayor

PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte “has already accepted this afternoon the resignation of Davao City Vice-Mayor Paolo (Z.) Duterte,” presidential spokesman Harry L. Roque, Jr. confirmed on Friday, Jan. 5.

The younger Mr. Duterte announced his resignation on Christmas Day before the Davao City Council, citing personal and other issues. His resignation follows some three months after he and brother-in-law Manases R. Carpio were implicated by opposition Senator Antonio F. Trillanes IV in a so-called Davao Group operating in smuggling and drug trafficking. Days after Mr. Duterte’s resignation, he and Mr. Carpio sued Mr. Trillanes in a Davao court.

In a letter to Mr. Duterte by Executive Secretary Salvador C. Medialdea dated Friday, Jan. 5, Mr. Medialdea said, “On behalf of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, this is to inform you that your resignation is hereby accepted, effective immediately.”

Mr. Duterte’s sister, Davao Mayor Sara Z. Duterte, and Officer-in-Charge Catalino S. Cuy of the Interior Department were also furnished copies of Mr. Medialdea’s letter.