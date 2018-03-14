Duterte leads destruction of 855 contraband vehicles in Cagayan

PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte on Wednesday, March 14, led the destruction of 855 contraband luxury vehicles at the Port Irene in Santa Ana, Cagayan.

Mr. Duterte said the “confiscation and destruction” of the smuggled vehicles imply that “there is still a lot of work to be done.”

He added that it also signifies the government’s “strong resolve to restore good governance, preserve our nation’s dignity and safeguard our people’s welfare.”

The President reiterated that he will “never tolerate smuggling and all forms of irregularities at the Philippine ports, especially at the free ports.”

“Illegal practices will be dealt with to ensure that every department, agency and instrumentality of government is free from corruption,” he stressed.

Mr. Duterte also lauded the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) for its contribution to his advocacy.

“Truly, Lal-lo airport has established itself as an important gateway to Cagayan Valley and the rest of Northern Luzon,” he said.

“Your commitment to spur industrial, economic and social development has promoted efficiency and good governance not only in the zone but in the entire region.” — Arjay L. Balinbin