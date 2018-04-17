Duterte leads formal honors for slain cops in 2015 Mamasapano operation

By Camille A. Aguinaldo

PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte on Tuesday conferred the Order of Lapu-Lapu Magalong Medals and Medals of Valor on the 44 slain troops of the Philippine National Police-Special Action Force (PNP-SAF) from the ill-fated 2015 Mamasapano clash.

“You know it comes late but better late than never. So I am not attributing anything to anybody except that I am happy that we are able to recognize Wednesday, Apr. 18 the bravery of our police officers,” he said in his speech during the awarding ceremony in Malacañang .

Mr. Duterte joined Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Officer-in-Charge Eduardo M. Año and outgoing PNP chief Ronald M. Dela Rosa in presenting the medals to the families of the 44 SAF troops.

In January 2015, the 44 elite SAF men were sent to Mamasapano, Maguindanao to apprehend internationally-wanted terrorists Zulkifli Bin Hir alias Marwan and Ahmad Akmad Uson but werekilled in the ensuing firefight with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

The encounter effectively scuttled the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) from the MILF’s peace deal with the government. But the proposed BBL is now being revived in Mr. Duterte’s administration.

The botched operation became a national tragedy as several government agencies, such as the PNP Board of Inquiry and the Senate, launched investigations on how the SAF men’s mission resulted in their deaths.

Former president Benigno S.C. Aquino III has awarded two of the slain SAF troopers, Senior Insp. Gednat Tabdi and Police Officer 2 Romeo Cempron, the Medal of Valor, in 2016.

In his speech, Mr. Duterte lauded the heroism of the 44 police special forces who demonstrated genuine selflessness and Filipino resilience “despite the difficulties they encountered during combat.”

“We therefore recognize their heroism so they may inspire other men and women in uniform to also demonstrate the values of service, honor and justice in all pursuits,” he said.

Mr. Duterte assured the families of the slain police special forces that justice, “no matter how long it takes, will be served.”

“To the families of our fallen troops… Rest assured that the government is doing its best to ensure that their sacrifices will not go in vain,” he said.

He added that the government would continue its welfare assistance programs, such as housing projects, scholarships and employment opportunities, to the families left behind.

The Order of Lapu-Lapu Magalong Medal is awarded to officials and personnel of the government who have rendered extraordinary service or have made exceptional contributions to the success of an activity in line with the advocacy of the President.

Meanwhile, the PNP Medal of Valor is the highest award of the police force given to its members who have executed a deed of personal bravery and self-sacrifice above and beyond the call of duty.