Duterte off to Hong Kong

By Arjay L. Balinbin, Reporter

After his participation at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Hainan Province in China, President Rodrigo R. Duterte proceeded to Hong Kong on Wednesday, April 11, for a working visit and to meet with overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) there.

In a press release, the Presidential News Desk (PND) said Mr. Duterte is set to meet with around 2,500 Filipinos in Hong Kong on Thursday, April 12.

“The Chief Executive was received by Philippine Consul General in Hong Kong Antonio Morales and Deputy Consul General Roderico Atienza,” the PND also said.

“Chief Officer Fiona So and Honorary Aide-de-Camp Lam Kam-Kwong also welcomed President Duterte.”

In his departure speech in Davao City on April 9, Mr. Duterte said he “welcomes the opportunity to meet our kababayans [in Hong Kong].”

“[I will] report to them the developments at home and listen to their concerns and also their hopes. As I am here for you, so am I also here for those who left our country to support and provide a better future for their families,” he added.

According to the PND, Mr. Duterte is expected to arrive in Davao City on early Friday morning, April 13.