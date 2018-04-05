Duterte open to Sison’s return with resumption of peace talks

PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte said he is willing to grant Jose Maria Sison, chief political consultant of the National Democratic Front of Philippines (NDFP), an “assurance” that he can return to the Philippines for peace talks without being arrested, Presidential Spokesperson Herminio Harry L. Roque, Jr. said in his press briefing on Thursday, April 5.

The spokesman likewise announced that Mr. Duterte informed the Cabinet last Wednesday, April 4, that he has authorized the resumption of peace talks.

However, it is “subject to the President’s conditions,” Mr. Roque said. “Number one, that the NPA-CPP-NDF would honor a genuine ceasefire and that there should actually be no shooting if and when the peace talks resume.”

“Number two, that the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and the New People’s Army (NPA) would desist from collecting revolutionary taxes while a cease-fire is ongoing.

“And number three, that the CPP-NPA would not insist on a coalition government because that is absolutely not part of the bargaining table.”

Should the CPP-NPA agree on the said conditions, the peace talks could resume, Mr. Roque said, adding: “And if peace talks would resume, the President said he’s even able and willing to grant Joma Sison an assurance that he can come home without being arrested for the purpose of participating in the peace talks.”

STOP ‘CRIMINAL ACTIVITIES’

For his part, Eduardo M. Año, officer-in-charge of the Department of Interior and Local Government, called on NPA rebels to stop its “criminal activities” if they are to pursue peace.

“You cannot demand peace yet do violence. Peace negotiations require an enabling environment for your side and the government panel to hear out each other and arrive at sincere agreements,” Mr. Año said in a statement.

He added: “There is no use talking peace if government forces and civilians are dying and the CPP/NPA/NDF continues to conduct criminal activities, particularly arson. It is contrary to getting back to the peace table. Talking peace needs confidence-building measures.”

Also following the President’s order to resume talks with the rebels, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bienvenido R. Datuin Jr. said government troops “support the administration in all its efforts and initiatives to bring just and lasting peace and development for the country.”

But, for his part, AFP Eastern Mindanao commander Lt. Gen. Benjamin R. Madrigal Jr. said there is still no order with regards to the campaign against NPA, which the Palace had declared terrorists with Proclamation 374.

“We will be awaiting instructions, pero understood na tuloy naman kami (but it’s understood that we will proceed [with our offensive]),” Mr. Madrigal said.

The peace talks were terminated in November last year with Proclamation 360.

‘NO NEED TO DEAL WITH THOSE IN THE NETHERLANDS’

Opposition Senator Antonio F. Trillanes IV, for his part, said he preferred “localized peace talks.”

“My suggestion ultimately is localized peace talks, meaning each communist front has a different approach. We don’t need to deal with those in the Netherlands,” he said at the Kapihan sa Senado media forum Thursday

Localized peace talks meant excluding the leadership of Mr. Sison who is in exile in the Netherlands. But this mode was already rejected by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP).

For his part, Senator Panfilo M. Lacson last Wednesday called on the government to consider other strategies to resolve the longtime conflict with the communist rebels.

“History will tell us, it has become a vicious cycle. Peace talks, violations, then blame game, then peace talks again. Cease-fires were also violated…. So it’s about time the government should consider other options or other strategies to really end this insurgency problem,” he told reporters. —Arjay L. Balinbin, Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz, and Camille A. Aguinaldo