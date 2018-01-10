Duterte seeks total ban on firecrackers

By Arjay L. Balinbin

PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte will ask Congress to enact a law that will totally ban all the firecrackers and pyrotechnics, Presidential Spokesperson Herminio Harry L. Roque, Jr. announced on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

“The President…indicated that he will push for Congress to enact a law that will ban all firecrackers and pyrotechnics,” Mr. Roque told reporters in a press briefing.

The spokesman said Mr. Duterte made the pronouncement during the Cabinet meeting last Monday, Jan. 8.

“Now, he realizes that there will be about 75,000 individuals who are working in this industry. He instructed the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to look for alternative livelihood for the would-be displaced workers,” Mr. Roque said, adding, “He wants Congress to enact this law at the soonest time possible so that the public debate on the banning of fireworks and pyrotechnics could begin as early as possible.”

Asked whether it was recommended by the Department of Health (DoH) or prompted by the results of the limited use of firecrackers during the recent holidays, Mr. Roque said: “The President has always banned firecrackers in Davao City as a mayor, so I don’t think it’s a result of a recommendation of any other than it’s a result of his own prognosis that firecrackers and pyrotechnics are inimical to human health and safety.”

Mr. Roque likewise said that there will be consultations with sectors that will be affected. “In fact, that’s why he wants Congress to enact the law…and begin hearing(s) on the proposed bill that would ban firecrackers as early as possible to afford stakeholders to be consulted.”

For his part, Department of Health (DoH) Secretary Francisco T. Duque III reported last Jan. 1 that the number of firecracker-related accidents and injuries has plunged by more than half compared to last year’s recorded cases.

He likewise announced that the latest number of fireworks-related injuries is “77% lower than the 5-year (2012-2016) average.”

DoH claimed that Piccolo remains the number one cause of injuries at 94 cases which accounts for 49% of all cases, followed by Kwitis at 14 or 7%, unknown firecrackers, 12 or 6%, fountain with 10 cases or 5%, and Boga with 9 cases that accounts for 5% of all cases.

Moreover, according to Mr. Duque, “the government’s campaign against fireworks has reduced the number of injuries.”

In June 2017, it will be recalled that Mr. Duterte signed Executive Order (EO) No. 28 limiting the use of firecrackers to common community areas while other pyrotechnic devices may still be enjoyed anywhere subject to existing laws.

The EO 28 directs that the use of firecrackers be “confined” to “community fireworks displays.”

The document also spells out what qualifies as “community fireworks display,” which should be “conducted on the occasion or as part of a celebration, competition, or similar event held in a venue other than a place of residence; conducted under the supervision of a trained person duly licensed by the PNP (Philippine National Police); and if allowed by municipality/city concerned through a permit specifying the details of the fireworks display in conformity with national standards, rules and regulations.”