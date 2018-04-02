Duterte to host expo on mass transportation

PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte is expected to lead opening rites today, April 3, for “Public Transport Modernization Expo: Modernong Sasakyan, Progresibong Bayan” — the country’s first public transport modernization expo seeking to highlight the newest solutions and innovations in Philippine public transportation. Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade, whose agency hosts this event; Executive Secretary Salvador C. Medialdea, and officials from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) will also take part in the opening activities, according to a statement by the Senate.