Duterte willing to resume peace talks with rebels

PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte on Tuesday, April 3, said his administration is now willing to resume peace talks with the Communist Party of the Philippines- New People’s Army (CPP-NPA).

Mr. Duterte made his remarks during the inauguration of Lisap Bridge Project in Bongabong, Oriental Mindoro.

In his speech, the President reiterated that he is not in favor of the NPA’s desire to put up a coalition government.

Once they go back to the folds of the law, the President said, they “may create their own political party,” and he “will join.”

Mr. Duterte likewise promised to shoulder the expenses during peace negotiations.

“I am ready to pay for your hotel accommodation, and I will take care of your expenses,” he said.

He likewise urged the revolutionary group “to stop collecting revolutionary taxes from businesses.”

“I do not want us to kill one another. Let us just build hospitals and schools. Let us talk,” he said. — Arjay L. Balinbin