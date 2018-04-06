Duterte willing to take in Rohingya refugees

President Rodrigo R. Duterte said he is willing to take in Rohingya refugees.

“I’m willing to accept refugees. Rohingyas, yes,” Mr. Duterte said in a speech on Thursday, April 5.

The President said this as he slammed human rights groups, who criticize his war on illegal drugs.

“So huwag kayong maniwala nitong… Hindi nga nila ma-solve-solve ‘yung [Rohingya].‘Yun ang genocide talaga, if I may say so. Kaibigan ko pa naman ‘yung babae (So don’t believe these human rights groups… They can’t even solve the Rohingya crisis. That’s genocide, if I may say so. I’m friends with the woman [referring to Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi]),” Mr. Duterte said. — Minde Nyl R. Dela Cruz