Advertisement

Duterte willing to take in Rohingya refugees

Font Size

rohingya
Rohingya refugees from Rakhine state in Myanmar walk along a path near Teknaf in Bangladesh on September 3, 2017. -- AFP

President Rodrigo R. Duterte said he is willing to take in Rohingya refugees.

“I’m willing to accept refugees. Rohingyas, yes,” Mr. Duterte said in a speech on Thursday, April 5.

The President said this as he slammed human rights groups, who criticize his war on illegal drugs.

So huwag kayong maniwala nitongHindi nga nila ma-solve-solve ‘yung [Rohingya].‘Yun ang genocide talaga, if I may say so. Kaibigan ko pa naman ‘yung babae (So don’t believe these human rights groups… They can’t even solve the Rohingya crisis. That’s genocide, if I may say so. I’m friends with the woman [referring to Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi]),” Mr. Duterte said. — Minde Nyl R. Dela Cruz