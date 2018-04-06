Duterte, Xi to discuss enhancing ties at Boao forum — official

President Rodrigo R. Duterte will hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BOAO forum in China, foreign affairs undersecretary Manuel A.J. Teehankee said Friday.

“Also on April 10, the President will hold a bilateral meeting with the Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss ways to further enhance the bilateral relationship between the Philippines and China,” Mr. Teehankee said at a press briefing in Malacanang.

“The two leaders will also discuss ways to collaborate on jointly addressing pressing issues as well as common threats such as violent extremism and terrorism and cross-border traffic of illegal narcotics,” he added.

Mr. Teehankee also mentioned that Mr. Duterte would visit Hong Kong to meet with the Filipino community after his meeting with the Chinese President.

Mr. Duterte is scheduled to leave the country on Apr. 9 to attend the BOAO forum for Asia, or BFA, in China’s southern Hainan province. The forum is an international dialogue platform for Asia Pacific countries as well as partner nations to discuss cooperation, innovations, and solutions towards a more prosperious Asia.

Mr. Teehankee said Mr. Duterte will also be addressing the BFA during its opening plenary on Apr. 10. Leaders from Austria, Mongolia, Pakistan, Singapore, The Netherlands as well as the United Nations Secretary General and International Monetary Fund Management Director Christine Lagarde will also speak during the opening plenary.

He will return to Manila on April 12. — Camille A. Aguinaldo