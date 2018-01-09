Duterte’s ouster is movement’s ‘most important task’ — CPP

“THE DOWNFALL of (President Rodrigo) Duterte is the most important task of the revolutionary forces,” crucial both to the “rapid strengthening and expansion” of the movement and to “defending the people from the unrelenting attacks of the regime,” the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) said. The editorial of the Jan. 7 issue of the CPP’s official publication, Ang Bayan, predicted that Duterte would become “increasingly isolated” from the people from the combined impacts of the continued killings in both his war on drugs and the counterinsurgency campaign, the predicted increase in the prices of basic necessities brought about by the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion, or TRAIN, law, and the push for Charter change and federalism — including the possible scrapping of the 2019 elections — which critics of government suspect is intended to establish dictatorship. — interaksyon.com
