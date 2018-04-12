Eastwood just keeps on growing, and growing up

1 of 4

THE PLACES we love age along with us. Taking a look around Eastwood City, you’ll notice that it has picked up quite a few things as it grows older, just like you.

Guests were taken to a food tour late last month for Eastwood to show that it’s still got a few tricks up its sleeve. One can notice the mix of high and low, the old and new, and the local and global.

The tour kicked off with a visit to Livestock, which has branches in BGC and Quezon City. The restaurant is known for its crispy pata which is so tender that it could be broken apart with a popsicle stick — a fact your server is proud to demonstrate.

Next up was JinJoo, a Korean barbecue place with several flavors of the Korean pork delicacy, samgyeopsal, made with slices of tender pork belly.

At Pound by Todd English, meanwhile, the upscale burgers take centerstage, and this reporter was very pleased to have his served with a slice of foie gras.

Lastly, guests were taken to Toru Chizu, which served Japanese rice toppings baked in an oven with cheese, and some great fried chicken that was flavorful all throughout, from the noisy, crispy skin to the steaming flesh.

Glenn Reyes, PR manager for Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, said that the diverse selection of restaurants mirrors the diverse crowd of Eastwood City: from the expats who live in the area to the BPO employees who step in and out of it each day.

As for business owners, “The advantage of doing a business inside a [Megaworld] township is that you already have a captive market, which comes from the residential [buildings] and the BPO businesses,” he said. “We offer full support for our retail partners,” he added, citing aid in design, construction, and marketing. “What we want is for these retail partners to grow with us.”

Eastwood first opened in the early 2000s, and for a time, it was a hot spot for the young. Now, the former clubs are quiet, and the Saturday drunks have been replaced by families on Sunday strolls. The reason for this is that the kids who once used to go to Eastwood now have jobs and families. “We try to adjust our offerings… to cover both ends of the [spectrum],”said Mr. Reyes.

“The crowds in Eastwood before, eventually they had families and settled down.” — Joseph L. Garcia