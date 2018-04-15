‘Eco Warriors’ summoned anew for Nat Geo Earth Day Run

KEEPING its commitment to healthy living and concern for the environment, National Geographic is once again summoning “Eco Warriors” to take part on the ninth staging of the Nat Geo Earth Day Run.

Happening on April 22 at the SM Mall of Asia Grounds, Nat Geo Earth Day Run 2018 is being done in partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Philippines and aims to attract 15,000 runners across the 3K, 5K, 10K, and 21K categories.

It serves to highlight as well the #NotPlastic campaign, which will tackle the country’s issue on single-use plastics that pollute oceans and threaten marine biodiversity.

“The Philippines has been identified as the third highest plastic polluter in the world. In response to this, the two organizations (National Geographic and WWF) aim to increase awareness on plastic waste and push programs that focus on plastic waste management by utilizing the proceeds of the highly anticipated annual run for the environment,” said Jose Angelito Palma, WWF president and CEO, at the run’s press launch on April 12.

The people behind the highly popular running event said they have lined up interesting and engaging activities for participants.

This year’s edition includes the Fun Run under the new 3K race category that encourages more Eco Warriors to participate and champion the environmental causes they believe in.

Registered runners will be able to receive a singlet, race bib, timing chip, water bottle and towel. 21K race finishers will receive a finisher’s medal and a finisher’s shirt, while 10K finishers will receive a finisher’s medal.

Interested participants can log onto the Nat Geo Earth Day Run website (http://www.natgeoearthdayrun.com/). Offline registration is available at authorized booths located at SM MOA, SM Aura, and SM The Block.

Registration fee for the 3K category is P750, 5K category is P850, 10K category is P950, and 21K is P1,400.

The gun start for participants of the 21K run is at 3:30 a.m., 10K is at 4:00 a.m., 5K is at 5:30 a.m., and 3K is at 6:00 a.m.

Race organizer for Nat Geo Earth Day Run 2018 is RunRio Events, Inc.

For more information, visit http://www.natgeoearthdayrun.com/ or log on to its official Facebook page, NatGeo Run. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo