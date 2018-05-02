Economic forum to focus on disruption

THE PHILIPPINES is shifting towards a fully digital era in which new opportunities and challenges emerge in almost all markets.

To examine the forces and realities of disruption and how it affects the nation’s economic growth, BusinessWorld will once again stage its economic forum on May 18 at the Grand Ballroom of Grand Hyatt Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

The BusinessWorld Economic Forum will tackle the theme “Disruptor or Disrupted? Philippines at the Crossroads,” as the country faces rapid changes caused by technological advancements.

The one-day forum will bring together industry leaders and key figures from private and public sectors to share their insights on key topics that are timely and relevant in promoting economic growth and technological advancement without overlooking the general welfare of the society. The forum will have four sessions to be moderated by BusinessWorld editors.

Udenna Corporation Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dennis A. Uy will open the forum with a keynote speech about the biggest buzzword in business and perhaps the most feared phenomena by industry leaders today — disruption.

The first session on “Disruption: What Big Data is Already Predicting — or Warning — About Philippine Competitiveness” aims to discuss the importance of the Internet of Things (IoT) in an era of hyper-connectivity; and how mobile, digital and cloud technologies are reshaping not only consumer lifestyles but also how companies are conducting businesses.

Sharing their knowledge on the topic are Department of Information and Communications Technology Officer-in-Charge Eliseo M. Rio, Jr., McKinsey & Company Managing Partner Kristine Romano, and Professor at Department of Analytics, Information & Operations, Asian Institute of Management Dr. Erika Fille T. Legara.

The second session, “Artificial Intelligence, E-Commerce, Cashless Transactions: What New Consumer Expectations Mean for Businesses,” will discuss the current landscape of the banking and retail sectors, and the role of online platforms in engaging customers.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Managing Director Pia Bernadette Roman-Tayag, Union Bank of the Philippines President and CEO Edwin R. Bautista, Accenture, Inc. (Philippines) Country Managing Director Lito Tayag, and Adobomall Creator and CEO Walt Steven Young will share their thoughts about the topic during this session.

To discuss how companies can use technology in turning disruption into an opportunity for growth, and how the country can foster a sustainable startup community anchored on innovation, the third session will center on “Finding Opportunities in the Age of Disruption”.

To lead the discussion are Voyager Innovations President and CEO Orlando B. Vea, Mynt (Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc.) CEO Anthony Thomas, Grab Philippines Country Head Brian Cu, and Satoshi Citadel Industries Co-Founder and Chief Community Officer Miguel Cuneta.

The last session, which will focus on “The Next-Generation Boardroom”, aims to discuss the future of the workplace and how disruption would impact leadership and management.

Speakers for this session will be Aboitiz Power Corporation Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer — Corporate Business Group Luis Miguel O. Aboitiz, Mobext Philippines Co-Founder and CEO Arthur Policarpio, and Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc. Managing Director Camille A. Villar.

The BusinessWorld Economic Forum, organized by BusinessWorld Publishing Corporation, is held annually since 2016. It serves as a live platform for industry leaders and key figures in the society to discuss and solve key issues and challenges that affect the country.

The event is open to BusinessWorld subscribers, readers, and the public. To register, please visit www.bworldonline.com/bweconomicforum.com or call BusinessWorld marketing at 535-9901 local 707.