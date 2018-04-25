Economic managers revise assumptions

THE DEVELOPMENT Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) on Tuesday updated its key economic assumptions and fiscal program for the medium term, factoring in latest global developments and additional revenues from ongoing tax reform.

The DBCC in its 172nd meeting at the Department of Budget and Management headquarters in Manila City raised the Dubai crude oil assumptions to $55-70 per barrel in 2018 from $50-65 per barrel previously, reflecting higher world market prices, while retaining the $50-65 per barrel target for 2019-2022.

It also changed the peso-dollar exchange rate to P50-53 this year until 2022 from P49-52 per dollar previously.

Despite the weaker exchange rate and higher oil price assumptions, the 2-4% inflation target over the medium term was kept.

Asked for reaction at the DBCC briefing, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Monetary Board Member Felipe M. Medalla signaled monetary policy tightening ahead, saying: “The classic response… naturally, higher policy rates. So interest rates are our main, our almost only instrument now…”

Mr. Medalla however said that the BSP now projects a lower inflation rate for this year from the 4.3% it initially expected.

“Our inflation forecast, which would be updated in the next Monetary Board meeting (on May 10), is now 3.9% this year” he said.

“If inflation is lower than forecasted, then we have to reconsider what are the appropriate policy settings. For instance, if we do nothing, inflation this year will be higher than four percent,” he explained.

“But if the forecast is that the inflation will cover more commodities and will last longer, then that will call for a rethinking of the monetary stance.”

At the same time, he maintained that inflation expectations for the next three months “is not itself a basis for action.”

It also retained the 7-8% gross domestic product target for 2018 to 2022.

Merchandise exports are now expected to grow by 10% this year from nine percent previously. But DBCC retained the nine-percent assumption for 2019-2022.

The body also raised its projection for merchandise import growth to 11% this year from 10% earlier, retained 10% for 2019, but scaled down the 2020-2022 pace to 10% from 11% previously.

Service exports meanwhile are seen to grow 9% in 2018 and 11% for the succeeding years.

Services import growth, on the other hand, is targeted at three percent this year, five percent next year, six percent in 2020 as well as seven percent in 2021 and 2022.

The multi-agency body also adjusted the state’s revenue and expenditure program, “considering the impact of the Package 1A and 1B of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program,” while retaining the budget deficit ceiling at equivalent to three percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

The two tranches of the first package of the tax reform program are projected yield P124.9 billion this year, growing to P215.8 billion in 2022. This is larger than the P82.3 billion initially expected for 2018 and P153.6 billion for 2022.

Revenues for this year are now projected at P2.846 trillion, 2.04% more than the P2.789 trillion program adopted by the DBCC in its December meeting.

Package 1A consisted of a cut in personal income tax rates that was more than offset by increased or added taxes on automobiles, coal, cigarettes, investment products, as well as reduced exemptions from value added tax.

Package 1B now pending in Congress provides for a general tax amnesty, estate tax amnesty, the easing of bank secrecy restrictions, and an increase in Motor Vehicle Users Charge.

Disbursements for this year were likewise increased to P3.37 trillion, 1.73% up from P3.313 trillion previously. The budget deficit was however retained at P523.68 billion.

In 2019, revenues are projected at P3.203 trillion from P3.134 trillion projected initially, with disbursements at P3.782 trillion, yielding a fiscal deficit of P579.23 billion.

For 2020, revenues are projected at P3.6 trillion from P3.53 trillion previously, with disbursements at P4.238 trillion from P4.161 trillion, yielding a fiscal deficit of P637.59 billion.

For 2021, revenues are projected at P4.01 trillion from P3.939 trillion previously, with disbursements at P4.712 trillion from P4.622 trillion, yielding a fiscal deficit of P702.4 billion.

For 2022, revenues are projected at P4.485 trillion from P4.388 trillion previously, with disbursements at P5.259 trillion from P5.149 trillion, yielding a fiscal deficit of P774.34 billion.

“The improved fiscal program of the government, particularly the Build Build Build initiative, is expected to boost economic expansion from 2018 to 2022. We are on track to hit our fiscal targets especially with our shift to cash-based budgeting starting fiscal year 2019,” Budget and Management Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno said in the same press briefing.

The borrowing mix however was revised to a 65-35 ratio, in favor of local sources, from the 74-26 mix earlier programmed due to the earlier issuance of renminbi-denominated Panda bonds.

For 2019-2022, the Mr. Diokno said the government will stick to a 75-25 mix “as the government is diversifying its investor base and tapping new markets,” noting that it is “advantageous on our part, over lower interest rates.”

DEFICIT WIDENS IN MARCH

Meanwhile, the Bureau of the Treasury also reported yesterday that the government’s fiscal balance recorded an 80% wider deficit at P110.7 billion in March from P61.5 billion in the same month last year.

Revenues that month stood at P202.4 billion, 12% more than the P180.2 billion in March 2017.

Overall government disbursements meanwhile surged 30% to P313.1 billion last month from P241.7 billion last year. — Elijah Joseph C. Tubayan