EDSA repairs set for the next 12 weekends 

PORTIONS of Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) will undergo reblocking and repair works for 12 weekends starting March 23, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced today, March 20.

“Areas covered by the repairs are the stretch of Aurora Boulevard to P. Tuazon on the southbound side and Nepa Q-Mart to Kamuning area on the northbound side,” MMDA officer-in-charge General ManagerJose Arturo S. Garcia, Jr. said in a statement.

Contractors will be working from Friday, 11 p.m., to Monday, 5 a.m., until the weekend of June 1, just before the opening of classes for the new school year. Mr. Garcia said work will cover one lane per segment, keeping EDSA passable, although traffic slowdown is expected. “We always tell the public that any kind of obstruction will cause traffic on EDSA. This early we want the public to know about this road repair and maintenance work so they can plan their trips ahead,” said Mr. Garcia.