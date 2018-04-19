Eight bridge construction projects near final approval

EIGHT bridge construction projects are advancing in the government’s project approval process, the Department of Finance (DoF) said.

“We will also look to build a number of large bridges that will link islands within the Visayas, as well as connect the Visayas islands to Luzon. Among these projects to be submitted to the Investment Coordination Committee (ICC) are the construction of a bridge to connect Samar provinces to the main island of Luzon; a bridge connecting Leyte to Mindanao Island through either an Underwater Tunnel Bridge or a Long-Span Overhead Bridge; the Panay-Guimaras- Iloilo Link Bridge; the Bohol-Lapinig Island bridge; Cebu to Negros Link Bridge, and; the Cebu to Bohol Link Bridge,” Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III said in a speech read for him by Finance Undersecretary Bayani H. Agabin during the Philippine Economic Briefing in Cebu.

“These bridges will provide growth corridors and ensure that none of the major islands of the Visayas will be left behind in the country’s race to progress,” he added.

He said the government will push through with the construction of the New Cebu International Container Port this year, as well as the Iloilo International Airport and the Bacolod-Silay International Airport in 2019. — Elijah Joseph C. Tubayan