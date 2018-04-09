Ejercito to propose review of Banaue Rice Terraces

SENATOR Joseph Victor G. Ejercito plans to file a resolution looking into the “deteriorating” state of another tourist destination, the Banaue Rice Terraces in Ifugao province.

“Like Boracay, we need drastic measures to save it,” he said in a mobile message to reporters on Monday. Mr. Ejercito’s plans was prompted by his visit over the weekend in the Cordillera region, where he observed that the Banaue Rice Terraces, a UNESCO Heritage Site, is under threat from residential structures.

He added that the “younger generation” in the area have lost interest in farming and there may no longer be cultivators in the future. Mr. Ejercito will discuss his proposal with Senator Nancy S. Binay, chair of the committee on tourism. — Camille A. Aguinaldo