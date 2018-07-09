Electric cooperatives in Samar, Laguna face penalty for failure to remit FiT allowance

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has fined electric cooperatives in Samar and Laguna for failing to remit the feed-in tariff allowance (FiT-All) to state company National Transmission Corp. (TransCo), the administrator of the collected funds.

In its decision, the ERC fined Samar I Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Samelco I) and First Laguna Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Fleco) P100,000 each for violating Sec. 2.2.7.1. of Resolution No. 24, Series of 2013, which adopted the guidelines on the collection of the FiT-All and the disbursement of the FiT-All Fund.

The ERC action comes after it issued the two a “show cause” order on June 3, 2015 after a complaint from TransCo on April 20, 2015 following the first implementation of remittance of the FiT-All to the FiT-All fund.

“The Commission finds the explanation of [Samelco I and Fleco] unmeritorious,” the ERC said in its decision dated May 8, 2018 and docketed earlier this month. — Victor V. Saulon