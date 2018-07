By Christine Joyce S. Castañeda, Senior Reporter

Last year, electricity consumption in the Philippines rose 3.9% to 94.4 million MWh from 90.8 million MWh in 2016. Although 74% of the total power generated is consumed in Luzon, consumption only grew 3.6% annually. Electricity consumption in Visayas and Mindanao expanded at faster rates of 5.8% and 4.0%, respectively.

