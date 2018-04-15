EMB-7 to test seawater quality in entire Central Visayas after Mactan result

THE ENVIRONMENTAL Management Bureau (EMB) Region 7 office is not only focusing on the waters surrounding Mactan Island in its seawater testing and analysis, but will carry out the checks in the entire Central Visayas. “We are getting all samples in all beaches in the region. We wanted to keep an updated data on their respective water quality,” EMB-7 Director Engr. William P. Cuñado told The Freeman. Mr. Cuñado said he has ordered his personnel to collect samples in water bodies used for swimming activities. He, however, said these testings would take time due to their limited number of personnel. The seawaters of Mactan Island was earlier highlighted when EMB-7’s water quality testing indicated that the samples show high level of contaminants, particularly fecal coliform, a type of bacteria commonly found in human and animal feces. — The Freeman

>See full story on https://goo.gl/1Ktxzt