Energy department issues safety guidelines on transporting LPG in cylinders

The Department of Energy (DoE) has issued an administrative order jointly with other government agencies directing all liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) industry participants to observe the minimum safety standards in the transportation and distribution of the petroleum product in cylinders.

The administrative order — jointly signed by the DoE, Department of Interior and Local Government, Department of Transportation and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority — calls for the suspension or revocation of the standard compliance certificate of an LPG participant that is found to be violating the provision of relevant DoE circulators.

It also sets the duties of the government agencies and the offices under them such as the Bureau of Fire Protection, which is to issue a fire safety clearance for each approved delivery vehicle used for the transport or conveyance of LPG in bulk and in cylinder. — Victor V. Saulon