Energy department to shift cost of buying reserve power from consumers

THE Department of Energy (DoE) wants to draft by June a policy shifting the burden of payment for buying reserve power to the power generator or transmission firm which caused the deficiency, and away from consumers.

The so-called “causer pays” policy, DoE Assistant Secretary Redentor E. Delola said, will increase accountability among electric power industry participants for causing the system to resort to reserve power, known by the term “ancillary services” in the power industry.

“What we want to implement is a fair and just policy that will protect (generation companies’) welfare and, of course, the welfare of consumers,” he told participants at a forum soliciting comment from industry.

Under existing practices, consumers bear the cost of ancillary services even when the decline in the power reserve was caused by a plant that went on an unscheduled outage or when a transmission line tripped.

In February, Mr. Delola said about P1.5 billion was shouldered by consumers, tucked into the transmission charge in monthly electricity bills.

National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) is required to maintain certain levels of standby reserve power to maintain the integrity of the transmission grid. It must have “regulating” reserves equivalent to 4% of the demand at any given time to address small variations during normal operations.

NGCP is also required to maintain “contingency” reserve power, which is allocated to immediately answer any reduction in supply when the largest power generating unit online — the 647 megawatt (MW) coal-fired power plant in Sual, Pangasinan — fails to deliver.

The operator also maintains a dispatchable reserve — equivalent to the capacity of the second biggest operating plant, the second 647-MW unit of the Sual plant — that is readily available to replenish lost contingency reserve.

NGCP enters into power supply contracts for these ancillary services, the cost of which is passed on to consumers.

“What we want to do is, consumers should not bear all the cost. The cost should be borne by the power generator on a forced outage or the operator of the transmission lines that tripped,” Mr. Delola said in an interview.

He said consumers themselves add to the “variability” in power supply when loads suddenly rise with the switching on of various types of cooling appliances. Some power plants may not be able to immediately react to the power demand surge, thus the need to call on other sources to regulate the electricity frequency, he said.

Mr. Delola said the DoE team was given a June deadline for drafting the policy, although the department was coordinating with the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) for the issuance of the rules.

He said power generation companies have suggested “additional improvements” to the proposed mechanism, including an option that they themselves secure the supply contract for ancillary services instead of NGCP.

The “causer pays” mechanism will be a new burden for power generators, which have not factored in the cost under their original business model, he said, noting that other jurisdictions with a similar policy include Singapore, New Zealand and Australia. — Victor V. Saulon