Energy dep’t to use DoST-developed software for disaster preparations

THE Department of Energy (DoE) will be using software made by the Department of Science and Technology (DoST) to enhance its capacity in preparing for calamities, including earthquakes, after the two signed a memorandum of agreement to formalize their cooperation.

“We need all available tools and technologies to enhance our resiliency planning and implementation,” DoE Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi said, as he pointed to the threat of calamities such as a magnitude 7.2 earthquake and the risks they pose to the energy sector.

The DoE said the agreement with the DoST was timely, and comes after the 6.5 magnitude earthquake that struck the Visayas in 2017, limiting the delivery of electricity in Leyte, Samar and Bohol. It said the incident last year exposed the vulnerability of the country’s energy systems to earthquakes.

Mr. Cusi said it is the mandate of the DoE “to ensure that energy services will be available to everyone immediately after an emergency situation.”

The deal with the DoST seeks to enhance the capacity of the energy sector on hazard, risk assessment and exposure database development through the use of a Filipino-made software called Rapid Earthquake Damage Assessment System (REDAS).

Mr. Cusi signed the agreement with DoST Undersecretary Renato U. Solidum Jr.

REDAS can be used as a tool for emergency preparedness, contingency planning and mainstreaming disaster risk reduction.

Under the MoA, the DoE and the DoST’s Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) will pursue intensive REDAS training, “endeavor knowledge and resources sharing to complement each other on the implementation of the program, among other assistance and cooperation needed for the attainment of the goals and objectives to prepare the energy sector on possible earthquake hazards,” the Energy department said.

“REDAS will be helpful in providing quick and near-real-time simulated earthquake hazard information to disaster managers which will help them in assessing the distribution and extent of the impacts of a strong earthquake to their people and assets. The data generated could also provide information and insights for better resource management and asset resiliency,” it said.

The software can also be used to calculate ground-shaking, earthquake-induced landslides, liquefaction and even tsunamis.

Its other features include earthquake-sorting, generating seismicity maps, onscreen map digitization and building of database on earthquake hazard risks as well as wind hazards. — Victor V. Saulon