EO out on MSMEs development plan

By Arjay L. Balinbin

MALACAÑANG announced on Tuesday, March 10, that President Rodrigo R. Duterte has signed Executive Order (EO) No. 50 approving the development plan for 2017-2022 on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The President’s EO also directs concerned government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs) and local government units (LGUs), to adopt and implement the said development plan.

The MSME development plan for 2017-2022, according to the EO, “shall serve as the blueprint for integration and collaboration of relevant government and private sector institutions for MSME development.”

Mr. Duterte and Executive Secretary Salvador C. Medialdea signed the document on April 4.

In its statement on March 21, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said the development plan that was initially approved by the MSME Development Council “presents improved and innovative development strategies to achieve the target outcomes called Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan, in the next five years.”

The DTI also said the plan envisions “more globally competitive MSMEs that are regionally integrated, resilient, sustainable, and innovative, thereby performing as key drivers of inclusive Philippine economic growth.”

In the same statement, DTI-Regional Operations Group Undersecretary Zenaida C. Maglaya explained that “there are five strategic goals under the MSMED Plan 2017-2022, namely, improved business climate, improved access to finance, enhanced management and labor capacities, improved access to technology and innovation, and improve access to market.”

“Making growth felt by everyone can only happen if we are successful in empowering the bottom of the pyramid. By effectively tapping our MSMEs, we can ensure that we can attain our goal of creating inclusive growth and shared prosperity for all,” Ms. Maglaya was quoted as saying.