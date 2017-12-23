ERC seeks Palace guidance on suspensions amid potential ‘paralysis’

THE suspension of the four commissioners of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) will put on hold funding for P1.588 trillion worth of energy-related projects and capital outlays, ultimately affecting millions of Filipinos, the agency’s top official said on Friday.

“The paralysis starts today,” ERC Chairman Agnes T. Devanadera said in a news conference a day after she learned about the suspension of the ERC commissioners.

She said she had prepared a letter for submission to the Office of the President to lay down the impact of the suspension. No recommendation, suggestion or plan of action is in the letter but simply an enumeration of the possible result of any “non-action” on the part of the commission, she added.

Ms. Devanadera, who officially reported for work at the agency on Dec. 4, said she had learned about the suspension only yesterday when ERC employees were having their Christmas party.

She said the commissioners — Alfredo J. Non, Gloria Victoria C. Yap-Taruc, Josefina Patricia A. Magpale-Asirit and Geronimo D. Sta. Ana. — were “disappointed” by the decision of the Ombudsman. They were suspended for a year.

The Office of the Ombudsman ordered the suspension of the four, along with the previous ERC chairman, in connection with the revised implementation date of the competitive selection process (CSP), which it said favored a few power supply contracts.

CSP requires these contracts between power generation companies and distribution utilities to be subjected to price challenges, a process that is designed to lowering electricity costs.

Ms. Devanadera said the “debilitating impact” of the Ombudsman’s decision to suspend the four incumbent commissioners “will render the operations of the agency in severe paralysis.”

She said as a collegial body, the presence of at least three members of the commission is needed to constitute a quorum to enable the ERC to adopt any ruling, order, resolution, decision or other acts of the commission in the exercise of its quasi-judicial and quasi-legislative functions.

Ms. Devanadera said in terms of the assigned monetary value, the pending approvals are broken down as: P384.5 billion in capital expenditures; P2.2 billion in point-to-point transmission lines; P900 million in the sale of subtransmission assets.

Also pending are P1.2 trillion in power supply agreements, which the ERC counted as 135 pending cases. A total of P526.7 million accrued interest in feed-in-tariff allowance fund are also awaiting ERC action.

She said with the country’s 18.4 million energized households with four members each, then a total of 73.6 million Filipinos would be affected by ERC’s non-action.

Ms. Devanadera said a decision of the Ombudsman in administrative cases “shall be executed as a matter of course,” thus she was seeking the President’s guidance in its implementation.

She said she wanted to give “due respect” to the decision of the Ombudsman and would seek the President’s “sound discretion” on the matter.

She clarified that cases are directly against the four commissioners and not against the commission.

“Out of respect [to the Ombusman], they [the commissioners] are not doing the usual things, but there are many things that they can do, which is part of their function,” she said.

“I have embarked on a zero-backlog [program]. They have to go through their files,” she added.

Once the suspension takes effect, the earliest that the ERC can have a quorum is by mid-year when two commissioners retire and their replacements are appointed. Mr. Non and Ms. Yap-Taruc are retiring in June.

Ms. Devanadera said the suspension order will also have an impact on the government’s “Build, Build, Build” initiative, which has lined up many of the projects in the provinces.

“Investors might be discouraged from helping develop the energy sector,” she said.

“These are the hard facts,” she said.

Ms. Devanadera took over the ERC chairmanship after Malacañang ordered the dismissal of the commission’s previous chairman Jose Vicente B. Salazar in October after finding him guilty of simple and grave misconduct.